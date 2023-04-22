Inside Sundar Pichai’s ultra-luxurious California house that has an infinity pool, wine cellar; Know about his $226 million salary, net worth & lifestyle
Apr 22, 2023
Yash Sharma
In 2015, Pichai was appointed CEO of Google, and in 2019 he became CEO of Alphabet Inc. as well.
Amongst his many accomplishments, is his luxurious mansion, which signifies all the hard hours he has put in to reach where he is.
Located on a hilltop in Los Altos, Santa Clara County, California, this property spans across 31.17 acres of land.
Reports suggest that the interior of the house was personally designed by Anjali Pichai, the wife of the Google boss, who reportedly spent a staggering Rs 49 crore on its customization.
As per Times Of India, Sundar Pichai has an estimated net worth of over $1310 million. He also received a compensation of $226 million in 2022.
