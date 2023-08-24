Inside Waddesdon Manor,  the luxurious raichand mansion in K3G  

Aug 24, 2023
The Raichand family in the movie K3G directed by Karan Johar, was headed by Amitabh Bachchan, who resided in a British house called the Waddesdon Manor in UK’s Buckinghamshire.
This mansion, which unmistakably appeared foreign, was intended to be both a part of India and a short stroll from the forever busy Chandni Chowk in Delhi.
The home was originally constructed in the 1880s as a manor.
It is located at the westernmost point of Waddesdon village. For the banker Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild, a French native, the mansion was constructed as a country getaway in the manner of a Loire château.
Although the house first welcomed visitors in 1959, James Rothschild actually gave the National Trust ownership of it in 1957. The James Rothschild family still runs the home despite the change of ownership.
The Dining Room's marble and mirrors resemble a miniature Versailles. Just as it was during his day, the lavishly decorated table is prepared for a gathering of 24.
To serve 24 people, about 400 pieces of China were used. King Louis XV gave it as a royal gift to an Austrian prince in 1766, but the family continued to use it until the 1980s.
A delicate desk designed for Queen Marie-Antoinette, a different one for the daughter of King Louis XV, and a carpet taken from the chapel in the Palace of Versailles. A ship-shaped vase created by the royal Sèvres porcelain manufacture hangs above the fireplace.
Ferdinand stored his valued collection of priceless artifacts from the 1500s and 1600s, known as the "Renaissance Museum." In his will, he bequeathed it to the British Museum, where it is displayed as The Waddesdon Bequest.
The cost of building the manor, according to the official website, was approximately £1.5 million .