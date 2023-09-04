Sep 04, 2023
The modern princess Akshita and her sister Mrinalika Bhanja Deo reside in the opulent Belgadia Palace, Odisha owned by their father, the 47th ruler of the Bhanja dynasty HH Maharaja Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo, and his wife HH Maharani Rashmi Rajya Laxmi of Mayurbhanj.
The princesses have transformed their palatial ancestral mansion, The Belgadia Palace, a 200-year-old property into a modern boutique hotel.
It was designed as a residence for visiting foreign dignitaries who were guests of the Mayurbhanj royal family and was constructed in the 1800s in the Victorian architectural style with aspects of Georgian decor.
The Palace redefines the idea of a luxury hotel and is located 4-5 hours from the state capitals of Odisha, Bengal, and Jharkhand. It is a stunning piece of Kalinga heritage.
The Belgadia Palace, a restored tropical art deco retreat with contemporary design, brings to life its past as a haven for artists while being surrounded by the untamed natural beauty of the Odia region.
A hidden gem, Mayurbhanj, and The Belgadia Palace have hosted a number of well-known people, including dignitaries from the Tagore family, Gyanendra Shah, J.N. Tata, Annie Beasant, and Keshab Chandra Sen, to name a few.
