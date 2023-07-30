Inside Jalsa: A glimpse into the Rs 100 crore opulent mansion of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Jul 30, 2023

Shamayita Dey

The Bachchan family is synonymous to luxury and sophistication and so is their opulent mansion — Jalsa in Juhu, Mumbai.

Jalsa which translates to ‘celebration’ is home to three generations.

Jalsa, holds an interesting story as it was gifted to senior Bachchan by the prominent director, Ramesh Sippy as a token of appreciation for his performance in the movie ‘Satte Pe Satta’.

The lavish mansion also features an array of wall art. A wall in the living room dedicated to pictures of deities, a wall with family pictures and one in an office space dedicated to Abhishek’s black and white portraits.

Valued between Rs 100 and Rs 120 crore, Jalsa is a luxurious mansion, boasting elegant features and opulent décor.

The movable assets of the family amount to nearly Rs 540 crore.