Inside Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial house: A glimpse into the Rs 100 crore opulent mansion of Mukesh Ambani in Gujarat
Jul 31, 2023
Shamayita Dey
The Dhirubhai Memorial House in Gujarat is Mukesh Ambani’s ancestral home.
Valued at Rs 100 crore, this mansion is located in Chorwad, a coastal village in the Junagadh district of Gujarat and holds the Ambani legacy for years.
The two-storeyed house was converted into a memorial house in 2011 and a portion of the house was dedicated to Jamanadas Ambani
The mansion is spread across 1.2 acres of land and is divided into two parts where ne is secured for the family and the other is opened for the public to visit.
The house has been revamped but is rooted to the old charm with wooden accessories, brass-copper crockery and personal accents of the family.
Mukesh Ambani invested an exorbitant amount of money in the renovation and preservation of this old house. He appointed Amitabh Teaotia Designs
Maintained by the Dhirubhai Ambani Foundation, the memorial is open to the public between 9.30 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Sunday.
Read more