Swami Nithyananda to Sri Sri Ravishankar: Meet India’s richest saints and Babas and know their net worth

Mar 20, 2023

Yash Sharma

Swami Nithyananda

He is the founder of a trust Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, which has temples, gurukuls, and ashrams across many countries. His estimated net worth is approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

He has a total of 350 ashrams abroad. Apart from this, he owns 17,000 Bal Sanskar Kendras. The yearly turnover of Asaram’s Trust was more than Rs 350 Crore as of 2021. His net worth is estimated to be $134 Million Dollars.

Asaram Bapu

Baba Ramdev, an Indian yoga guru known for his work in ayurveda, business, politics and agriculture co-founded the Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. Baba Ramdev’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 1,600 crore (as of 2022).

Baba Ramdev

Sri Sri Ravishankar

he founded the Art of Living Foundation which has an estimated 300 million followers in 151 countries – his follower donates million to the foundation. As per reports, he owns assets worth an estimated Rs 1000 crore including his Art of Living centers, health, and pharmacy centers.

Mata Amritanandamayi

Born on September 27, 1953, she is also known as Amma. She runs the Amritanandamayi Trust which is reported to have assets estimated worth Rs 1500 crore.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Sadhguru founded the Isha Foundation, an NPO which offers Yoga programs around the world. On April 13, 2017, Sadhguru was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award by the Pranab Mukherjee. His estimated net worth is Rs 18 crore.