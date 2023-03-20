Mar 20, 2023
Yash Sharma
Asaram Bapu
Baba Ramdev, an Indian yoga guru known for his work in ayurveda, business, politics and agriculture co-founded the Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. Baba Ramdev’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 1,600 crore (as of 2022).
he founded the Art of Living Foundation which has an estimated 300 million followers in 151 countries – his follower donates million to the foundation. As per reports, he owns assets worth an estimated Rs 1000 crore including his Art of Living centers, health, and pharmacy centers.