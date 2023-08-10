IIT graduates who are now billionaires

Aug 10, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Sundar Pichai,  Chairman and CEO of Alphabet Inc.

He studied metallurgical engineering at IIT Kharagpur. According to Bloomberg, his pay package touched $226 million in 2022 with a base salary of $2 million.

N.R. Narayana Murthy, Co-founder of Infosys

After finishing high school, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1967 from NIT and a Master’s degree from IIT, Kanpur in 1969.As per the Forbes report, he has a net worth of $4.3 billion.

Jay Chaudhury, CEO of Zscaler

Ajay Chaudhry attended IIT Varanasi. He is widely regarded as one of India’s wealthiest IITians of all time. In 2023, he has a net worth of $7.9 billion according to Forbes.

Bharat Desai, Co-Founder and Chairman of Syntel

He graduated from IIT, Bombay with a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. At present he has a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Founders of Flipkart

Both, Sachin and Binny studied computer engineering at IIT Delhi.According to Forbes, Sachin has a net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2023.Binny has a net worth of $1.4 billion, Forbes report.

Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems and founder, Khosla Ventures

He attended IIT Delhi from 1971 to 1976, where he got a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. At present, as per Forbes report he has a  net worth of $6 billion.