IIT graduates who are now billionaires

He studied metallurgical engineering at IIT Kharagpur. According to Bloomberg, his pay package touched $226 million in 2022 with a base salary of $2 million.
N.R. Narayana Murthy, Co-founder of Infosys
After finishing high school, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1967 from NIT and a Master’s degree from IIT, Kanpur in 1969.As per the Forbes report, he has a net worth of $4.3 billion.
Jay Chaudhury, CEO of Zscaler
Ajay Chaudhry attended IIT Varanasi. He is widely regarded as one of India’s wealthiest IITians of all time. In 2023, he has a net worth of $7.9 billion according to Forbes.
Bharat Desai, Co-Founder and Chairman of Syntel
He graduated from IIT, Bombay with a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. At present he has a net worth of $1.5 billion.
Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Founders of Flipkart
Both, Sachin and Binny studied computer engineering at IIT Delhi.According to Forbes, Sachin has a net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2023.Binny has a net worth of $1.4 billion, Forbes report.
Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems and founder, Khosla Ventures
He attended IIT Delhi from 1971 to 1976, where he got a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. At present, as per Forbes report he has a net worth of $6 billion.