Meet Narotam Sakhsaria, the man behind Ambuja Cement

Aug 07, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

In 1983, two traders with little knowledge of cement or manufacturing took a daring leap of faith. Narotam Sekhsaria and Suresh Neotia established Gujrat Ambuja

Ambuja Cement found its name from the founders’ ancestral goddess, ‘Mata Ambuj.’

From a modest plant in 1986 with a capacity of 700,000 tonnes per annum, the company transformed into a cement giant with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units, boasting a total capacity of 29.65 million tonnes in 2016.

In 2005, Ambuja Cements joined hands with ACC Limited, another prominent Indian cement company, to become part of the prestigious Holcim group of Switzerland.

Sekhsaria was adopted by his grand uncle, following a common Marwari tradition such as Jamnalal Bajaj, Lakshmi Narain Birla, and Naval Tata, who were also adoptees.

Gujarat Ambuja gained prominence in corporate circles and earned admiration from industry insiders, including Ratan Tata and many others at Bombay House.

In 2008, the company adopted the goal of a 'Zero Harm' working environment, strengthening its Occupational Hazard and Safety Management System. Such dedication earned Ambuja Cement the prestigious OH&S Excellence Award in 2014.

Currently, Adani Group owns around 63% of Ambuja Cement and 57% of ACC

Narotam Sakhsaria has been battling with cancer

