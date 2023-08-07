Meet Narotam Sakhsaria, the man behind Ambuja Cement

Source: Reuters/Ambuja cements
In 1983, two traders with little knowledge of cement or manufacturing took a daring leap of faith. Narotam Sekhsaria and Suresh Neotia established Gujrat Ambuja
Source: Ambuja Cements/Ambuja Neotia
Ambuja Cement found its name from the founders’ ancestral goddess, ‘Mata Ambuj.’
From a modest plant in 1986 with a capacity of 700,000 tonnes per annum, the company transformed into a cement giant with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units, boasting a total capacity of 29.65 million tonnes in 2016.
Source: Ambuja cements
In 2005, Ambuja Cements joined hands with ACC Limited, another prominent Indian cement company, to become part of the prestigious Holcim group of Switzerland.
Source: Reuters
Sekhsaria was adopted by his grand uncle, following a common Marwari tradition such as Jamnalal Bajaj, Lakshmi Narain Birla, and Naval Tata, who were also adoptees.
Source: ACF
Gujarat Ambuja gained prominence in corporate circles and earned admiration from industry insiders, including Ratan Tata and many others at Bombay House.
Source: Bloomberg
In 2008, the company adopted the goal of a 'Zero Harm' working environment, strengthening its Occupational Hazard and Safety Management System. Such dedication earned Ambuja Cement the prestigious OH&S Excellence Award in 2014.
Currently, Adani Group owns around 63% of Ambuja Cement and 57% of ACC
Source: Reuters
Narotam Sakhsaria has been battling with cancer
