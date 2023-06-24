Kartik Aaryan charges Rs 25 Crore for Satyaprem Ki Katha?  how much did Kiara Advani take home?

Jun 24, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Here’s how much Satyaprem Ki Katha’s star cast is charging for the film made on Rs 60 crore budget 

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the film

Source: PR Handout

Kiara Advani took home Rs 4 crore for her role

Source: ANI

Gajraj Rao, known for his comic timing has taken Rs 1 crore for the film

Source: ANI

Supriya Patak has reportedly taken Rs 75 lakhs

Source: PR handout

Ritu Shivpuri charged Rs 40 lakh for the film

Source: Instagram