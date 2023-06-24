Kartik Aaryan charges Rs 25 Crore for Satyaprem Ki Katha? how much did Kiara Advani take home?
Jun 24, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Here’s how much Satyaprem Ki Katha’s star cast is charging for the film made on Rs 60 crore budget
Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged
Rs 25 crore
for the film
Source: PR Handout
Kiara Advani took home
Rs 4 crore
for her role
Source: ANI
Gajraj Rao, known for his comic timing has taken
Rs 1 crore
for the film
Source: ANI
Supriya Patak has reportedly taken
Rs 75 lakhs
Source: PR handout
Ritu Shivpuri charged
Rs 40 lakh
for the film
Source: Instagram
