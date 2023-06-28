Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani: Here's how much Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others are charging for THE FILM
Jun 28, 2023
Shamayita Dey
RANVEER SINGH CHARGED
Rs 25 crore
FOR HIS ROLE AS ROCKY
Source: ANI
Alia Bhatt has charged
Rs.10 crore
for her role as Rani
Source: ANI
DHARMENDRA charged
Rs 1 crore
Source: ANI
veteran actress SHABANA AZMI is charging
Rs. 1 crore
Source: ANI
JAYA BACHCHAN charged
RS.1 crore
for her role.
Source: ANI
The film is set to release on July 28
