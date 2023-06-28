Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani: Here's how much Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others are charging for THE FILM

Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani: Here's how much Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others are charging for THE FILM

Jun 28, 2023

Shamayita Dey

RANVEER SINGH CHARGED Rs 25 crore FOR HIS ROLE AS ROCKY

Source: ANI

Alia Bhatt has charged Rs.10 crore for her role as Rani

Source: ANI

DHARMENDRA charged Rs 1 crore

Source: ANI

veteran actress SHABANA AZMI is charging Rs. 1 crore

Source: ANI

JAYA BACHCHAN charged RS.1 crore for her role.

Source: ANI

The film is set to release on July 28

White Scribbled Underline
White Scribbled Underline