Diljit Dosanjh shines at Coachella as crowd goes berserk: Here’s a look at his journey, lavish lifestyle, net worth and more
Apr 18, 2023
Yash Sharma
While still in school, Diljit started his career as he used to perform in Kirtans at Gurudwaras.
Dosanjh’s singing career began in 2004 with his debut album ‘Ishq Da Uda Ada.’
However, his big breakthrough came in 2009 with the album ‘The Next Level,’ which was a huge success.
Following a host of Punjabi movies, he went on to make his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Udta Punjab, which was a commercial and critical success.
He owns several high-end cars, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Range Rover, an Audi, a Porsche Cayenne among others.
: Diljit is also known for his love for fashion and is often seen wearing designer clothes and accessories.
As of 2023, Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 172 crore.
