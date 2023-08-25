Here's a look at the super-expensive things owned by Allu Arjun

Aug 25, 2023
HYDERABAD MANSION
A lavish 8,000-square-foot house located within a 2-acre estate in the city’s famous Jubilee Hills neighborhood, Allu Arjun’s house cost Rs 100 crores, Housing.com valued the estate.
Falcon, his vanity van
Allu Arjun's customised vanity van, called Falcon costs over Rs 7 crore as per India Today reports.
Range Rover
He owns a Range Rover Vogue which is one of his most-priced possessions.
RANGE OF SPORTY WHEELS
Allu also owns a range of other swanky vehicles Mercedes GLE 350d, Jaguar XJ L, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, and the BMW X6 M Sport.
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL
Allu Arjun owns a Bentley Continental Car, which he is often seen riding with family in Hyderabad.
A PRIVATE JET
Allu Arjun also has a luxurious private jet. The cost of the jet is not known, but it makes occasional appearances on the actor’s Instagram.