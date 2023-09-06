Here’s a list of people of Indian origin who have been to space to date

Sep 06, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Sirisha Bandla

Bandla was part of the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 mission, marking her as the fourth person of Indian descent to cross the celestial threshold.

Raja Chari

Chari’s selection as a commander for the SpaceX Crew-3 mission marked him as the first NASA rookie to lead a spaceflight since 1981.

Sunita Williams

She embarked on her first spaceflight in 2006 as a flight engineer on the International Space Station (ISS), where she spent a total of 195 days, setting several records for female astronauts.

Kalpana Chawla

In 1997, Chawla achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first woman of Indian origin in space when she flew as a mission specialist on the Space Shuttle Columbia’s STS-87 mission.

Rakesh Sharma

Sharma was selected as a cosmonaut and flew aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11 on April 2, 1984. During this mission, he spent eight days in space, including time on the space station Salyut 7.