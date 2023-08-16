Here’s a list of 7 ultra-rich business families of India and their net worth

Aug 16, 2023
Mukesh Ambani, leading Reliance Industries, holds the title of Asia’s wealthiest person with an estimated net worth of $87.2 billion as of May 2023.
Nisaba Godrej oversees Godrej Consumer Products, while Pirojsha Godrej steers Godrej Properties. The family’s net worth, as of 2022, stands at an impressive $13.9 billion.
The family’s net worth stands at $15.5 billion. Moreover, Ananya Birla, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter, is making waves on the international stage with her music.
Priti Adani, Gautam’s wife, leads the Adani Foundation, showcasing the family’s commitment to philanthropy. The net worth of the family stood at $150 billion according to Forbes as of 2022.
Jamnalal Bajaj founded the Bajaj Group in 1926, and the family’s legacy continues under the guidance of Niraj R. Bajaj. The Bajaj family’s collective net worth of $14.6 billion, as of 2022, ranks them high among India’s wealthiest.
Ratan Tata’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 3800 crore by the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, with Tata Sons accounting for the majority of his wealth.
Cyrus Mistry, the younger son, chaired the Tata Group from 2012 to 2016, reflecting the family’s widespread influence. Shapoor Mistry, Pallonji Mistry’s son, manages the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has a net worth of roughly 32 billion US dollars.