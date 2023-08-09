Here’s a guide on how to get those amazing orgasms and know your body better

Aug 09, 2023

Shamayita Dey

International Female Orgasm Day had its debut on August 5, 2007, right in the heart of Esperantina, Brazil. The visionary behind this groundbreaking celebration was none other than Councilman Arimateio Dantas. 

Self-exploration is key

Take time for some one-on-one with yourself. Find out what turns you on, what tickles your fancy, and what ignites your inner fire.

Communication matters

Don’t be afraid to voice your desires, share your fantasies, and guide your partner to the treasure chest of pleasure.

The power of mindfulness

Clear your mind of the day’s hustle and bustle, and focus solely on the sensations you’re experiencing. T

Foreplay isn’t just a warm-up

Engage in passionate kisses, sensual touches, and explore erogenous zones. A toe-curling orgasm often starts with a well-crafted symphony of foreplay.

Embrace your fantasies

Whether it’s a secret desire or a wild dream, let your imagination run free.

Experimentation is the spice of life

Try new positions, explore different sensations, and introduce toys or accessories if you’re comfortable.

Solo play can be empowering

There’s no shame in exploring solo play. It’s a powerful way to understand your body, learn what works best for you, and unleash your inner goddess.

The clitoral conundrum

Whether it’s through manual stimulation, oral play, or the right position during intercourse, finding the right rhythm can lead to waves of ecstasy.

Relaxation leads to elevation

Light some candles, put on soothing music, or take a warm bath. When you’re relaxed, your body is more receptive to pleasure.

Practice makes perfect

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t reach the peak every time. Enjoy the journey and celebrate the progress you make along the way.