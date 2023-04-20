92-year-old Lachhman Das Mittal to 91-year-old Benu Gopal Bangur: Here are India’s oldest billionaires in Forbes’ 2023 list

Apr 20, 2023

Yash Sharma

Lachhman Das Mittal – 92 Years Lachhman Das Mittal launched his business career at the age of 60 in 1990. His estimated net worth, as per Forbes, is $2.5 billion.

Kushal Pal Singh – 91 Years Kushal Pal Singh left his army posting to join DLF in 1961. After more than five decades as chairman, Singh stepped down from his position in June 2020. He commands a massive net worth of $9.9 billion.

Benu Gopal Bangur – 91 Years In the 1990s, Bangur gained control of Shree Cement, and the company is currently managed by his son Hari Mohan Bangur and grandson Prashant. His estimated net worth is $7.1 billion, as per Forbes 2023 list.

Prathap Reddy – 91 Years Prathap Reddy, a cardiologist, established Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in 1983. Reddy sits on an impressive net worth of $2.2 billion.