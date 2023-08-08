7 Inspiring quotes by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar that may change the way you live

Source: Instagram

Aug 08, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

'The quality of our lives depends on the quality of our minds."

Source: Instagram

'Nobody is corrupt with their own people. Where the sense of belongingness ends, corruption begins"

Source: Instagram

"Life teaches you the art of letting go in every event. When you have learnt to let go, you will be joyful and as you start being joyful, more will be given to you"

Source: Instagram

"Existence is a fact, living is an art"

Source: Instagram

"Love is preserved by wisdom. Destroyed by demand, tested by doubt, nourished by longing. It blossoms with faith and grows with gratitude."

Source: Instagram

Otherstories

Swami Nithyananda to Sri Sri Ravishankar: Meet India’s richest saints and Babas and know their net worth

Who is Shantanu Naidu: The founder of Goodfellows and Ratan Tata’s 30-year-old manager; know more about his journey, start-up, and net worth

"When a storm comes, it is the trees that get uprooted. Be as humble as the grass and nothing can touch you."

Source: Instagram

"Love is seeing God in the person next to us, and meditation is seeing God within us."

Source: Instagram