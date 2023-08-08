Source: Instagram
Aug 08, 2023
Source: Instagram
'Nobody is corrupt with their own people. Where the sense of belongingness ends, corruption begins"
Source: Instagram
"Life teaches you the art of letting go in every event. When you have learnt to let go, you will be joyful and as you start being joyful, more will be given to you"
Source: Instagram
"Existence is a fact, living is an art"
Source: Instagram
"Love is preserved by wisdom. Destroyed by demand, tested by doubt, nourished by longing. It blossoms with faith and grows with gratitude."
Source: Instagram
"When a storm comes, it is the trees that get uprooted. Be as humble as the grass and nothing can touch you."
Source: Instagram
"Love is seeing God in the person next to us, and meditation is seeing God within us."
Source: Instagram