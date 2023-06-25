Dark and pigmented lips?
Here’s what you can do
Jun 25, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Mix honey and sugar and gently scrub your lips with it, leave it for sometimes and rinse it off. Do this once a week.
HONEY AND SUGAR SCRUB
Source: Pixabay
Apply almond oil or coconut oil on your lips overnight everyday for a week for best visible results.
Almond Oil lip massage
Source: Pixabay
Add petroleum jelly to beetroot juice and apply it several times a day.
Home-made lip balm
Source: Pixabay
A visit to your dermatologist and getting a lip lightening clinical treatment by them can prove to be effective.
Lip Skin treatments
Source: Pixabay
A squeeze of lemon
Source: Pixabay
Drinking sufficient water and keeping your body hydrated is advisable as it helps keep off the dryness.
Hydration is the key
Source: Pixabay
