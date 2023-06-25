Dark and pigmented lips? Here’s what you can do

Jun 25, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Mix honey and sugar and gently scrub your lips with it, leave it for sometimes and rinse it off. Do this once a week.

HONEY AND SUGAR SCRUB

Source: Pixabay

Apply almond oil or coconut oil on your lips overnight everyday for a week for best visible results.

Almond Oil lip massage

Source: Pixabay

Add petroleum jelly to beetroot juice and apply it several times a day.

Home-made lip balm

Source: Pixabay

A visit to your dermatologist and getting a lip lightening clinical treatment by them can prove to be effective.

Lip Skin treatments

Source: Pixabay

A squeeze of lemon

Source: Pixabay

Drinking sufficient water and keeping your body hydrated is advisable as it helps keep off the dryness.

Hydration is the key

Source: Pixabay