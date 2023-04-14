From Waltons to Ambanis: Check out the top 5 wealthiest families in the world
Apr 14, 2023
Yash Sharma
The Walton family owns a majority share of 47 percent in Walmart – the world’s largest retailer by revenue. According to Bloomberg, the family has an estimated net worth of over $ 224.5 billion as of 2022.
With an estimated net worth exceeding $160 billion, the Mars family holds the second spot on the list. This multigenerational family business was started by Frank Mars, who sold molasses candies when he was just 19 years old in 1902.
With a family net worth estimated at $128.8 billion, the Koch family is among the wealthiest in the world.
Hermès is a multigenerational family business, with every family member holding leadership positions. With an estimated fortune of $94 billion, the Hermes family is among the wealthiest business families globally.
Mukesh Ambani holds the position of Reliance's chairman, and is currently the world’s ninth richest billionaire and the richest in Asia. Overall, the Ambanis boast a colossal net worth of $83.4 billion.