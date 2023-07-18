meet The new generation of the birla family

Source: Instagram
Jul 18, 2023
Anaya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla . Ananya has garnered over 350 million combined streams, making her one of India’s most successful singers.
Aryaman Vikram Birla, Ananya’s younger brother, represented the Madhya Pradesh Ranji team and even had the opportunity to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.
The youngest member of the Birla family, on her 18th birthday founded Ujaas, a non-profit organization under the Aditya Birla Education Trust.
Nirvaan Birla is the founder of Birla Open Minds and Birla Brainiacs and is the son of Yash Birla
Shloka is the daughter of Yash Birla. Her Le Bal debut in exquisite Manish Malhotra couture captured attention and brought her into the spotlight.
Vedant Birla is the managing director of Birla Precision technologies Ltd and the son of Yash Birla
Avanti Birla is the president of Orient electric and the daughter of C.K Birla
