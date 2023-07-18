Source: Instagram

meet The new generation of the birla family

Jul 18, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Ananya Birla

Anaya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla . Ananya has garnered over 350 million combined streams, making her one of India’s most successful singers.

Source: Instagram

Aryaman birla

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Ananya’s younger brother, represented the Madhya Pradesh Ranji team and even had the opportunity to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Source: Instagram

Other stories

The story behind our favourite Maggi noodles: How Julius Maggi created this iconic brand; know about its origin, history & more

The Sass Bar to Tagz: Here are 7 Indian brands that excelled in business post Shark Tank

Advaitesha birla

The youngest member of the Birla family, on her 18th birthday founded Ujaas, a non-profit organization under the Aditya Birla Education Trust.

Source: Instagram

Nirvaan Birla

Nirvaan Birla is the founder of Birla Open Minds and Birla Brainiacs and is the son of Yash Birla

Source: Instagram

Shloka Birla

Shloka is the daughter of Yash Birla. Her Le Bal debut in exquisite Manish Malhotra couture captured attention and brought her into the spotlight.

Source: Instagram

Vedant Birla

Vedant Birla is the managing director of Birla Precision technologies Ltd and the son of Yash Birla

Source: Instagram

Avani Birla

Avanti Birla is the president of Orient electric and the daughter of C.K Birla

Source: Instagram