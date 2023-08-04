Aug 04, 2023
Established in 1760 by William Hamley, this iconic toy store has a fascinating history that spans over 260 years, surviving multiple challenges and ownership changes.
IReliance Retail announced its acquisition of the world-renowned toy store, Hamleys, in May 2019. The deal, valued at £67.96 million (approximately ₹620 crore),
William Hamley's dream of creating the world's best toy store became a reality in 1760 when he opened "Noah's Ark" in Holborn, London.
In 1881, William Hamley's grandsons opened a new branch called "Joy Emporium" on Regent Street, which attracted royal and noble families alike.
Queen Mary's royal warrant in 1938 and Queen Elizabeth II's second warrant in 1955 solidified Hamleys' reputation as a beloved toy store cherished by royalty.
Over time, Hamleys expanded its presence worldwide, with more than 170 stores across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.
With over 100 stores in 36 cities, Hamleys has become a household name, delighting children and families across the India with its enchanting array of toys.
