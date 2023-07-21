If you are a GOT fan, you must have noticed the changing hairstyle and the increase in no of braids that Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen donned.
Source: HBO
But do you know it wasn’t just a hairstyle, but it symbolised her growing power
Source: HBO
Braids have become a means of celebrating diversity, connecting individuals with their ancestral heritage, and empowering women by highlighting their strength and resilience.
Source: Unspalsh
The oldest evidence of braiding can be traced back to the Venus of Willendorf, a braided statue created between 25,000 and 30,000 BC.
Source: wikipedia
In many African cultures, intricate braided hairstyles known as cornrows or Fulani braids carry cultural significance, with patterns often denoting social status, age, marital status, or tribe affiliation.
Source: Unpslajs
In season 1, Khaleesi has no power hence she does not braid her hair. But cut to season 8 she starts braiding her hair and increases the number of braids as she has grown to power
Source: Pinterest
The Dothraki people, fierce nomadic horse riders, value braided hairstyles as a symbol of status, skill in battle, and honor.
Source: Pinterest
The house of targaryns are known to have silver hairs and they braid it to showcase their connection with the dragons