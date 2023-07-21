Daenerys Targaryen wasn’t wrong about hair braids

Jul 21, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

If you are a GOT fan, you must have noticed the changing hairstyle and the increase in no of braids that Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen donned.

Source: HBO

But do you know it wasn’t just a hairstyle, but it symbolised her growing power

Source: HBO

Braids have become a means of celebrating diversity, connecting individuals with their ancestral heritage, and empowering women by highlighting their strength and resilience.

Source: Unspalsh

The oldest evidence of braiding can be traced back to the Venus of Willendorf, a braided statue created between 25,000 and 30,000 BC.

Source: wikipedia

In many African cultures, intricate braided hairstyles known as cornrows or Fulani braids carry cultural significance, with patterns often denoting social status, age, marital status, or tribe affiliation.

Source: Unpslajs

In season 1, Khaleesi has no power hence she does not braid her hair. But cut to season 8 she starts braiding her hair and increases the number of braids as she has grown to power

Source: Pinterest

The Dothraki people, fierce nomadic horse riders, value braided hairstyles as a symbol of status, skill in battle, and honor.

Source: Pinterest

The house of targaryns are known to have silver hairs and they braid it to showcase their connection with the dragons

Source: HBO

