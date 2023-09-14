Sep 14, 2023
In this book, Sadhguru turns our attention within and shows us how to achieve a genuine sense of inner peace and wellbeing.
In this book, Sadhguru clears up a lot of myths and notions regarding sex, sexual desire, and related topics. The reader is taken on an in-depth examination of sex by Sadhguru's wry humour and sharp insight.
In this book, Sadhguru says that we can only be able to manage the mind as opposed to being used by it if we make it "our business" to turn this chaotic jumble into a well-coordinated symphony.
Sadhguru sheds light on the fundamental topic that has perplexed humanity from the dawn of time—what causes suffering? Although man has evolved several theories, beliefs, and dogmas in an effort to address this issue, misery nevertheless permeates the entire globe.
In this book, Sadhguru demonstrates that life and death are actually two sides of the same coin, drawing from a profound inner experience.
Sadhguru talks about the status of contemporary education and the necessity of motivating children to realise their full potential. It covers parents' and teachers' Q&As on how to foster an environment where a child can flourish.
Greed is God explores the relationship between the material and spiritual components of life in a context that has never been seen or read before.
Sadhguru challenges the reader to consider why we are not responding to the HIV issue in the same way, with the same zeal, in light of the tragic Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004.