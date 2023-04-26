Aryan Khan, a tale of being born into nobility, expectations, downfall and resurgence: Know about Shah Rukh Khan’s son, his education, controversy and more
Apr 26, 2023
Yash Sharma
Indifferent from what one would expect the youngster to debut with, Aryan has launched D’Yavol, a streetwear brand, with his father Shah Rukh Khan serving as the brand ambassador.
He attended the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. After completing his school education, Aryan Khan moved to the United States to pursue his higher studies.
In 2016, Aryan Khan graduated from the University of Southern California, where he studied film-making. He has expressed his desire to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor.
In terms of his personal life, Aryan is quite active on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he has a large following.
In October 2021, Aryan Khan was detained at the Mumbai airport for possession of drugs, although he was later released on bail. The case is still ongoing and has attracted a lot of media attention.
The youngster, however, has now ventured into his own business and is expected to earn a lot of money in the coming years.
Besides, he has a lot of potential to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry.