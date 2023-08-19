A look into the luxurious life of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah
Aug 19, 2023
Shamayita Dey
With a whopping net worth of $30 billion as per India Times, the sultan has been listed as one of the richest people in the world. He is both the longest-serving head of state currently in office and the monarch with the longest reign in history after Queen Elizabeth II.
This palace’s dome is embellished with 22-carat gold. More than Rs 2550 crores are estimated to be the worth of Hassanal Bolkiah’s Istana Nurul Iman Palace as per GQ report
A mansion made out of gold
The Daily Mail claims that the Sultan invested close to Rs 3,000 crore ($400 million) in a Boeing 747 for his own use
A private jet designed with solid gold and crystals
The 29th Sultan of Brunei is said to have a fleet of almost 7,000 vehicles with a combined estimated value of over $5 billion, according to the same report. 300 Ferraris and 500 Rolls Royces are among Hassanal Bolkiah’s collection of automobiles.
A range of opulent four-wheelers
According to GQ report, Hassanal Bolkiah’s visitors can find pleasure in the Sultan’s private zoo, which houses roughly 30 Bengal tigers.
A private zoo
Even as he got older, Bolkiah didn’t lose his love for extravagance. Hassanal Bolkiah reportedly still often spends $20,000 on a single haircut, according to a Times story.