A look at  the luxurious life of Dhanush and his net worth 

Aug 26, 2023
Dhanush is the owner of a lavish home in Chennai's Poes Garden. For this property, the actor had to pay over USD 18 million (Rs 150 crore), as per Lifestyle Asia
The actor is the proud owner of a comfy automobile, the Jaguar XE, valued at Rs 45 lakhs, a Ford Mustang, for Rs 75 lakhs, and an Audi A8, worth approximately Rs 1.65 crore., t as per Pinkvilla
The Gray Man star also owns some of the priciest vehicles, such as the Rolls Royce Ghost, which costs Rs 7 crores, and the Bentley Continental Flying Spur, which is worth Rs 3.40 crores
One of the rare performers who does not frequently lend their names to businesses is Dhanush. As a result, he makes a very small amount of money from brand endorsements. However, he bills one brand for Rs 3 crore, as per Lifestyle Asia
His production company has so far supported 19 films, and Dhanush made large sums of money from them