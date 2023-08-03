A look at successful Indian business women and their educational qualifications

Aug 03, 2023
She earned a Bachelor’s in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology (now KLE Technological University) and a Master’s in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science.
After completing her schooling in India from Vasant Valley School, she joined Northwestern University, where she majored in Communication with a focus on radio/TV/film. She graduated from the Kellogg School of Management with an MBA.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.
She attended Bishop Cotton Girl’s High School in Bangalore and graduated in 1968 after that attended Mount Carmel College in Bangalore, and post that received a Bachelor’s degree in zoology from Bangalore University in 1973.
Smita Crishna-Godrej went to J B Petit School in Mumbai. She pursued BA in History and Political Science from St. Xavier’s College Mumbai.
She completed a seven year long course on liberal arts/medical science from Boston University. And after her fellowship from Massachusetts General Hospital she got a degree in General Management from Harvard Business School in 2015.
She earned Bachelor’s degrees in physics from the University of Madras in 1975, as well as a Post Graduate Programme Diploma from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta in 1976 and went to Yale School of Management in 1978 where she got a master’s degree in public and private management