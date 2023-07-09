9 Rum brands that you should have in your home bar
Jul 09, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Price: Rs. 6000/-
Brand origin: India
Camikara
Camikara is the first pure cane juice sipping rum to come from India, after being matured for twelve (12) long years
Radico Khaitan’s The 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum
Expertly crafted to perfection, it strikes a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation.
Price: Rs. 8000/-
Brand origin: Cuba
Bacardi Gran Reserva Limitida
This 17-year-old bottle offers an elevated drinking experience flavour notes of dry vanilla and various dark fruits
Price: $500
Brand origin: Jamaica
Appleton Estate 17-Year-Old Legend
Created to honour the original recipe of the Mai Tai, a cocktail
Price: $570
Brand origin: Antigua
House of Rum XO Reserve
A 16-year-old single cask rum, this rare spirit is distilled from molasses and offers a buttery smooth finish
Price: $500
Brand Origin: Guyana
El Dorado 25-Year-Old Vintage Rum
A mature Demerara rum that serves as the perfect after-dinner treat
Price: $120
Brand origin: Guatemala
Zacapa XO
Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, this rum is works beautifully with dark chocolate
Price: $130
Brand origin: Venezuela
Diplomatico Single Vintage
Aged for 12 years before seeing the light of day, this special spirit is best enjoyed neat
Price: Rs. 130/-
Old Monk Mojito Flavour
his line of flavor-infused rum was exclusively available in the state of Karnataka, as well as the cities of Pune and Mumbai.
