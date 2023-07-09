9 Rum brands that you should have in your home bar

Jul 09, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Price: Rs. 6000/-Brand origin: India

Camikara

Camikara is the first pure cane juice sipping rum to come from India, after being matured for twelve (12) long years

Radico Khaitan’s The 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum

Expertly crafted to perfection, it strikes a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation.

Price: Rs. 8000/-Brand origin: Cuba

Bacardi Gran Reserva Limitida

This 17-year-old bottle offers an elevated drinking experience flavour notes of dry vanilla and various dark fruits

Price: $500Brand origin: Jamaica

Appleton Estate 17-Year-Old Legend

Created to honour the original recipe of the Mai Tai, a cocktail

Price: $570Brand origin: Antigua

House of Rum XO Reserve

A 16-year-old single cask rum, this rare spirit is distilled from molasses and offers a buttery smooth finish

Price: $500Brand Origin: Guyana

El Dorado 25-Year-Old Vintage Rum

A mature Demerara rum that serves as the perfect after-dinner treat

Price: $120Brand origin: Guatemala

Zacapa XO

Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, this rum is works beautifully with dark chocolate

Price: $130Brand origin: Venezuela

Diplomatico Single Vintage

Aged for 12 years before seeing the light of day, this special spirit is best enjoyed neat

Price: Rs. 130/-

Old Monk Mojito Flavour

his line of flavor-infused rum was exclusively available in the state of Karnataka, as well as the cities of Pune and Mumbai.

