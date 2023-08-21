Aug 21, 2023
“Teach children that money doesn’t make a person extraordinary.”
“Spend time with the child in a constructive conversation. Examine and talk to them about everything.”
“When a child asks for something, don’t give it immediately. Find out if it’s really needed or not.”
“Don’t put your dreams in your child’s mind, because every child is born with his or her own aspirations.”
“What parents do, influences children.”
“Teach them to respect everyone, no matter their position or profession. Be it a driver or gardener.”
“Don’t compare your children with others.”
“Teach them the advantages of reading instead of spending time on gadgets. And discuss those.”