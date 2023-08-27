8 Bollywood movies that will change your perspective about LIFE
Aug 27, 2023
Shamayita Dey
This humorous and sentimental film will inspire you and make you laugh while taking you on a journey that will give you a new perspective to failure and success.
3 IDIOTS
You'll be inspired by Udaan to speak up against injustices and given the strength to do so.
Udaan
Your self-confidence will be restored by English Vinglish, and you'll be reminded that it's never too late! It is just the kind of finest motivational Bollywood film that you ought to watch.
ENGLISH VINGLISH
Sid, the spoiled brat discovers his passion and employs his craft to pursue his aspirations, this movie is beautifully executed and has a powerful impact.
WAKE UP SID!
The movie makes a powerful point about how society prevents people from having dreams, but that all it takes to soar is a little bit of guts.
GULLY BOY
The hockey team's disgruntled ex-captain takes a risk on a team of women hockey players and leads them to victory. Through thick and thin, these women with 'no future' will prove to you that nothing is impossible!
Chak De! India
The seemingly impossible becomes possible with a little focus, attention, and love!
Taare Zameen Par
Living in the present and showing gratitude for whatever you have is the most crucial thing he is lacking in his life.