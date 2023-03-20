Mar 20, 2023
Yash Sharma
The single malt is their most recent addition, bearing the name of Dewan Gian Chand, the founder of DeVANS Modern Breweries
Priced at Rs 4490, this one is the ideal companion for both relaxing nights with friends and family and wild party nights.
This JW combines the processes used to make Scotch and American whiskies and has a Red Rye taste. It is a combination of four whiskies with sweet vanilla flavours that goes nicely with highball and ginger ale. The price of Rs 3220 makes it affordable as well.
This single malt has a strong peat and black chocolate flavour with an oaky undertone. This drink, which costs Rs 3340, is your budget-friendly option if you want to relax alone or have a party with friends.
Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky
This indigenous whisky, which has a cult following today, is from the Indian state of Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region and was first produced there. Its flavour is distinctive thanks to the Himalayan roots, which also have hints of fresh fruit, caramel, and dark chocolate. It costs Rs 2,999.
No monkey business, but this bottle costs Rs. 4160 (in Delhi) and is adored by whisky fans for both personal use and as the ideal gift. This one is the ideal choice for mocktails because it has a classic, vanilla-forward flavour that blends well.
This 12-year-old Highland Whisky has a peaches-and-cream palate and a creamy espresso scent, which give it an out-of-the-ordinary appeal. A bottle fits in your pocket and costs about Rs 3640.
This triple-aged variation has through three ageing processes in oak barrels. It can be savoured straight up as well as in a cocktail. It costs roughly 4600 rupees.