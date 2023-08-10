7 quotes by Gaur Gopal Das that will Give you a new perspective to life

Aug 10, 2023
“Anyone can find the dirt in someone. Be the one that finds the gold.”
“We must find positivity in the bleakest situations and live by the principle of gratitude”
“Live your life in such a way that those who know you but don’t know God, will come to know God because they know you.”
“Familiarity breeds contempt,’ I replied. ‘When we are overly familiar with people, we forget how important they are to us and the correct way to behave with them.”
“Watch your thoughts, they turn into words. Watch your words, they turn into actions. Watch your actions, they turn into habits. Watch your habits, they turn into character. Watch your character, it turns into your destiny.”
"Life is not just for diet control and calorie counting, it is also to enjoy and live. So give yourself those days, and if you become too indulgent, come back on track."
"Even if you figure out what you want to do or who you really are, there will be no end to how you can continuously refine and enhance what you do. The sky is not the limit."