7 places that are breathtakingly beautiful, but you might not be able to see them

Jul 15, 2023
The Sentinelese, who are this island’s native population, have hardly been influenced by contemporary culture. A three-mile restriction zone prevents visitors from entering the territory.
The snakes that inhabit here are among the most deadly in the world. The Brazilian government specifically discourages visiting the island due to this reason
The complete lack of alien flora and animals, as well as human impact, gives Heard and McDonald, one of the few pristine island ecosystems in the world, its unique conservation value as per UNESCO.
Since all of North Brother Island’s structures are in a severe condition of decay, access is prohibited without prior authorization.
The caves have been fully closed to the general public due to a fungus infestation, with the exception of a few scientists who are allowed access for a brief period of time each month
The tomb is closed for the public to show respect to the ancient burial place.
Due to the volcanic eruption the island of Surtsey in Iceland was created 55 years ago, in 1963. The island can be viewed from air but is only allowed for visit to researchers.