7 must-visit Goa restaurants for an unforgettable culinary journey

Jul 21, 2023
Located in the heart of North Goa, Occo Goa has quickly become a foodie’s paradise since its grand opening just a few months ago.
This iconic eatery presents an unforgettable experience with its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and serene ambiance.
This chic eatery boasts a delectable fusion menu that blends international flavors with local ingredients
The newly launched outlet captures the essence of traditional Goan fishing villages through its rustic decor and authentic recipes passed down through generations.
From fiery seafood curries to mouthwatering vegetarian thalis, Gunpowder’s menu showcases the rich diversity of South Indian cuisine.
This unassuming eatery is renowned for its homely ambiance and traditional Goan dishes.
From colorful Buddha bowls to wholesome vegan burgers, Goa Veggies caters to vegans and health-conscious diners seeking nourishing and flavorsome meals.