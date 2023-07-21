7 must-visit Goa restaurants for an unforgettable culinary journey

Yellow Location Pin

Jul 21, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Occo Goa

Located in the heart of North Goa, Occo Goa has quickly become a foodie’s paradise since its grand opening just a few months ago.

Thalassa

This iconic eatery presents an unforgettable experience with its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and serene ambiance.

Antares

This chic eatery boasts a delectable fusion menu that blends international flavors with local ingredients

The Fisherman’s Wharf

The newly launched outlet captures the essence of traditional Goan fishing villages through its rustic decor and authentic recipes passed down through generations.

Gunpowder

From fiery seafood curries to mouthwatering vegetarian thalis, Gunpowder’s menu showcases the rich diversity of South Indian cuisine.

Vinayak Family Restaurant

This unassuming eatery is renowned for its homely ambiance and traditional Goan dishes.

Goa Veggies

From colorful Buddha bowls to wholesome vegan burgers, Goa Veggies caters to vegans and health-conscious diners seeking nourishing and flavorsome meals.