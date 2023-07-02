— Anonymous

7 Must-reads by Sudha Murthy that will inspire you

Jul 02, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Mahasweta

It is portrays the life and struggle of a women named Anupama who suffers from Leukoderma otherwise known as vitiligo. 

Gently falls the bakula

It is a story of a marriage falling apart while the two being in love as ambition and self-interest suffices.

‘Shrikant was restless . . . Holding a bakula flower in his palm, he was wondering why he was fascinated by this tiny flower, that was neither as beautiful as a rose nor had the fragrance of a jasmine or a champaka. And yet, it was very special to him. It held an inexplicable attraction for him.’

Excerpt from Sudha Murthy’s famous novel Gently Falls the Bakula

Wise and otherwise

From the tale of a domestic help’s sacrifice to the inspiring account of an old widow’s determination, each story in this book is a microcosm of the triumphs and tribulations of humanity

Other stories

Dollar Bahu

Set against the backdrop of a traditional joint family, the story unfolds the trials faced by a young woman when she emigrates to the United States.

How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories

A delightful compilation of heartwarming stories, this book revolves around the transformative power of literacy

The Mother I Never Knew: two novellas

Venkatesh, a bank manager runs upon his lookalike one fine day. In search for answers he discovers his father’s hidden past, which includes an abandoned wife and child.

House of Cards

In this gripping tale set in the corporate world, Sudha Murty skillfully weaves a narrative that exposes the darker side of ambition and greed.

