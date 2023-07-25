7 monsoon destinations where rain and romance converge

Jul 25, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

1. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji, the rain-soaked jewel of Meghalaya, beckons romantics to its misty embrace. Traverse the captivating living root bridges.

Source: Meghalaya  Tourism

2. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg in Karnataka offers a refreshing monsoon retreat. Explore coffee plantations, trek through dense forests, and witness the Abbey Falls in their full glory.

Source: Karnataka Tourism

3. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

This remote and picturesque region offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, rugged terrains, and ancient monasteries.

Source: Wikipedia

4. Munnar, Kerala

Escape to the picturesque tea plantations of Munnar in Kerala during the monsoon months. 

Source: Kerela Tourism

5. Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala

In Alleppey, the monsoon transforms the serene backwaters into a realm of mystical allure and glide upon a traditional houseboat

Source: Kerela Tourism

6. Agumbe, Karnataka

Dubbed the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe in Karnataka is a biodiversity hotspot nestled in the Western Ghats

Source: KarnatakaTourism

7. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Take a boat ride on the picturesque Kodaikanal Lake, hike to the serene Bear Shola Falls

Source: Wikipedia