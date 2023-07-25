7 monsoon destinations where rain and romance converge

Source: Pinterest
Jul 25, 2023
Cherrapunji, the rain-soaked jewel of Meghalaya, beckons romantics to its misty embrace. Traverse the captivating living root bridges.
Source: Meghalaya Tourism
Coorg in Karnataka offers a refreshing monsoon retreat. Explore coffee plantations, trek through dense forests, and witness the Abbey Falls in their full glory.
Source: Karnataka Tourism
This remote and picturesque region offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, rugged terrains, and ancient monasteries.
Source: Wikipedia
Escape to the picturesque tea plantations of Munnar in Kerala during the monsoon months.
Source: Kerela Tourism
In Alleppey, the monsoon transforms the serene backwaters into a realm of mystical allure and glide upon a traditional houseboat
Source: Kerela Tourism
Dubbed the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe in Karnataka is a biodiversity hotspot nestled in the Western Ghats
Source: KarnatakaTourism
Take a boat ride on the picturesque Kodaikanal Lake, hike to the serene Bear Shola Falls
Source: Wikipedia