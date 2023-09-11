9 life lessons by  Sadhguru for personal growth

Sep 11, 2023
Your Karma is not in what is happening to you. Your Karma is in the way you experience and respond to what is happening to you.
If you carry yesterday with you, your today becomes very heavy – you can neither float nor fly.
If you do what you like with 100% involvement, then what you do not like, you must do with 200% involvement. That is breaking limitations.
If you are in a state of reaction, anyone and anything can take charge of your life. Conscious response is the way forward.
Unless you constantly strive to be better, you will become a stagnant pool. Stagnation will ultimately poison your life.
Once you realize that you have so many limitations of your own and they are all created by you, the longing to break them will arise.
Wherever you are, whatever you are exposed to, pick up the best from every situation. Then, life is learning.
How you are should never be determined by how someone else is to you. Once you allow that, you will be a slave all your life.
When you are in a great hurry to do something, hold back a few seconds – that is all it takes to shift from compulsiveness to consciousness.