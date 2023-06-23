6 wealthy Royal families of India that still live life king size

Jun 23, 2023
Maharana Pratap is the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. The king is also a successful businessman and heads the HRH Group of Hotels. His descendants live in Udaipur and the head of this family is His Royal Highness Arvind Singh Mewar.
27-year-old Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraj Wadiyar is the head – But he is not the direct heir. In 2013, his uncle Srikantadatta Wadiyar died without a child and there was no successor.
His Highness Bhawani Singh, the last titular head of Jaipur, had adopted his daughter Diya Kumari’s son Padmanabh Singh since he had no sons. Padmanabh became the Maharaja of Jaipur in 2016. For the unversed, he is a national-level polo player. Currently, the Taj Hotels is running the Rambagh Palace.
The Mehrangarh Fort and the Umaid Bhawan Palace are the biggest forts and the largest private residences in the world. At present, Maharaja Gaj Singh lives in the Umaid Bhawan Palace with his family.
Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the head of the royal family of Baroda, inherited property worth over Rs 20,000 crores. He owns the Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is the largest private residence in the world.
The Nawabs managed to rule the kingdom of Pataudi, with the last titular head being Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, is spread over 10 acres and has been home to various members of the Pataudi dynasty.