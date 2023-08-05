6 quotes on Leadership, Business & Success by Sadhguru that will keep you motivated
Aug 05, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Anyone who has built anything successful knows there is no perfect way – it is a constant juggle.
What is generally considered as failure deepens your experience of life far more than what you consider as success.
People are successful not necessarily because they work hard. They just do the right thing.
If your idea of success is just about being ahead of others, you will definitely not explore the full potential of who you are
If you want success, the foremost thing is to ensure that you are not the obstacle to it.
If you want to enjoy success, before you engineer situations, first of all you have to engineer yourself.
