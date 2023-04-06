Mukesh Ambani’s $2 million Antilia to Bill Gates’ $43 million mansion: 5 insanely expensive & lavish houses owned by billionaires
Apr 06, 2023
Yash Sharma
Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: $2 billion
Antilia has 27 floors and 9 high-speed elevators. It also has a multi-storey garage that can accommodate 168 cars. Also, a grand ballroom, a theatre, 3 helipads, a spa, a temple, and multiple terraced gardens.
Ken Griffin’s quadruplex penthouse: $240 million
The 23,000 square feet penthouse has three floors and boasts 16 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and 5 balconies.
The Manor, LA: $120 million
Spread across 56,000 square feet, the Manor is the largest house in LA. It has 123 rooms, 27 bathrooms, and 14 bedrooms. The mansion includes a nightclub, a beauty salon, a bowling alley, and a barbershop.
Bill and Melinda Gates beach house in California: $43 million
In April 2020, Bill and Melinda Gates bought a luxurious house in California, Business Insider reported. They paid $43 million for the house.
David and Victoria Beckham’s penthouse with its own helipad: $20 million
David and Victoria Beckham’s penthouse has 84 residences – Including one two-story duplex penthouse, four townhouses, and 70 half-floor units.