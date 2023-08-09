6 Books to read on a long weekend

It's about Sam and Percy, two teenagers who meet at Percy's family's cabin .The story spans 12 years and chronicles Sam and Percy's lovely and sweet friendship from the time they meet to the present day.
We Are the Light follows Lucas Goodgame, a local hero and survivor of gun violence, as he establishes an odd partnership with an outcast kid.
A stunning and complex story about the seemingly ideal Sinclair family, who hide their secrets, lies, and weaknesses behind their tall and gorgeous appearances.
An emotionally charged, touching story that takes you inside the lives of a few people, notably the gentle, independent Zoey Hennessey, as their worlds are radically impacted by a death.
Theo Faber is a criminal psychotherapist talks to Alicia to persuade her to speak up and solve the mystery of why she shot her husband leads him down a perilous path into his own reasons.
The Midnight Library tells the story of Nora, a miserable woman in her 30s, who finds herself in a library full of lives she could have lived on the day she decides to die.