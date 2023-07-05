5 unexplored weekend getaways from Delhi

Jul 05, 2023
Paragliding
Tibetian monastries
Awe-inspiring panorama
Start
Nestled in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, this paragliding paradise allows you to spread your wings and soar like an eagle.
Source: Pinterest
Trekking
Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand
Tungnath temple
Start
This picturesque haven, perched at an altitude of approximately 2,608 meters, offers a slice of paradise that will leave you breathless.
Source: Uttarakhand Tourism
Zip Lining
Royal experience
Spa sessions
Start
Neemrana Fort-Palace is a majestic architectural marvel dating back to the 15th century. The history of Neemrana is fascinating as it was once aboded by Rajput Maharaja Prithvi Raj Chauhan III.
– Source: Pinterest/Neemrana hotels
Timber Trail Resort
Gurkha Fort
Cable car
Start
One of the most exciting activities in Parwanoo is taking a thrilling ride on the famous Timber Trail Cable Car. The cable car ride offers a unique perspective, allowing you to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the region from a bird’s-eye view.
– Source: Pinterest
Paranomic activities
Spine chilling experience
Culinary
Start
Visit the infamous Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan, known as India’s most haunted place. As the sun sets, the eerie atmosphere comes alive, tempting you to explore its haunted chambers and unravel the mysteries hidden within its walls
– Source: Pinterest
Source: Uttarakhand Tourism