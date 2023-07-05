5 unexplored weekend getaways from Delhi

Dashed Trail
Plus

Jul 05, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Yellow Location Pin

Paragliding

Yellow Location Pin

Tibetian monastries

Yellow Location Pin

Awe-inspiring panorama

Tooltip

Start

Nestled in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, this paragliding paradise allows you to spread your wings and soar like an eagle.

Source: Pinterest

Chopta , Uttarakhand

Yellow Location Pin

Trekking

Yellow Location Pin

Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand

Yellow Location Pin

Tungnath temple

Tooltip

Start

This picturesque haven, perched at an altitude of approximately 2,608 meters, offers a slice of paradise that will leave you breathless.

Source: Uttarakhand Tourism

Neemrana, Rajasthan

Yellow Location Pin

Zip Lining

Yellow Location Pin

Royal experience

Yellow Location Pin

Spa sessions

Tooltip

Start

Neemrana Fort-Palace is a majestic architectural marvel dating back to the 15th century. The history of Neemrana is fascinating as it was once aboded by Rajput Maharaja Prithvi Raj Chauhan III.

– Source: Pinterest/Neemrana hotels

Top 5 highest-paid Indian CEOs in FY 2023; here’s a look at their salaries

NMACC: 7 upcoming events to attend at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre,

More stories

Who is Diya Kumari, the Princess of Jaipur? 

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter

Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh

Yellow Location Pin

Timber Trail Resort

Yellow Location Pin

Gurkha Fort

Yellow Location Pin

Cable car

Tooltip

Start

One of the most exciting activities in Parwanoo is taking a thrilling ride on the famous Timber Trail Cable Car. The cable car ride offers a unique perspective, allowing you to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the region from a bird’s-eye view.

– Source: Pinterest

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Yellow Location Pin

Paranomic activities

Yellow Location Pin

Spine chilling experience

Yellow Location Pin

Culinary

Tooltip

Start

Visit the infamous Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan, known as India’s most haunted place. As the sun sets, the eerie atmosphere comes alive, tempting you to explore its haunted chambers and unravel the mysteries hidden within its walls

– Source: Pinterest

Source: Uttarakhand Tourism