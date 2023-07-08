5 single malt whiskies that pair perfectly with cigars

Jul 08, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Godawan 01 & Godawan 02

Crafted  in hot temperature regions like Rajasthan

GianChand

Produced in the lap of Himalayas in Jammu

Indri Trini

Distilled in Indri, Haryana, near the Himalayan foothills, and the Yamuna basin

Rampur

Distilled in the foothills of Himalayas, Rampur

Macallan Double Cask

Distilled using double casks, this one is a hot favourite.