5 Indian billionaires who own multi-crore homes in South Mumbai

Jun 22, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

1

Radhakishan Damani

owns a massive net worth of Rs. 13,568 crores, owns the second most expensive property in South Mumbai

Source: Bloomberg

2

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Jatia House is built-up area of at least 28,000 square feet. It costs Rs 425 crore.

Source: Indian Express

3

Mukesh Ambani

Antilia, which costs a whopping $1 billion, as estimated by Forbes, is one the most expensive residences in the world.

Source: Financial express 

4

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons owns a lavish, modern bungalow in South Mumbai’s Colaba.

Source: Reuters

5

Cyrus Poonawalla

Lincoln House, Cyrus Poonawalla’s house is priced at Rs 750 crore

Source: Reuters