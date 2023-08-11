10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram, 2023

Aug 11, 2023

Shamayita Dey

The Instagram Rich List for 2023 has been released by Instagram scheduling app Hopperhq. This list, which examines the Instagram users that make the most money, is the seventh of its kind to be released by Hopper HQ.

$1,763,000 MILLION per post

@justinbeiber

10

$1,866,000 MILLION per post

@khloekardashian

9

$1,889,000 MILLION per post

@beyonce

8

$2,176,000 MILLION per post

@kimkardashian

7

$2,264,000 MILLION per post

@arianagrande

6

$2,326,000 MILLION per post

@therock

5

$2,386,000 MILLION per post

@kyliejenner

4

$2,558,000 MILLION per post

@selenagomez

3

$2,597,000 MILLION per post

@leomessi

2

$3,234,000 MILLION per post

@cristiano

1