Jun 17, 2023
The United States, the world’s leading destination for international students, is a popular choice for Indian students studying abroad.
Over 200,000 Indian students study in US institutions, 20% of all international students.
In 2022, one out of every five student visas issued worldwide was granted to Indian students.
The US Mission in India issued 1,25,000 student visas in 2022.
The US State Department streamlines the visa process for international students..
Student visa application process simplified without interview requirement for some students
Visa application timeframe extended to a year from 120 days.