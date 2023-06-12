Two key global events to watch this week
Jun 12, 2023
Sunil Dhawan
Tech stocks have been the driving force for the markets this year
Nasdaq 100, the tech heavy index is up by 30% so far in 2023
S&P 500, the leading barometer of US stocks is up by 12% YTD
Russell 2000 Index, the small cap index is making a comeback, its up by 7% in 1-month
Dow 30, the barometer of US economy is yet to find its mojo back, its up by 2.2% YTD
US Fed's aggressiveness in rate hikes, US recession and Corporate Earnings will hold the key for markets ahead
Going Forward, global investors will keep an eye on two major events in US stock market
Click Here