BIGGEST

MOVERS

ON

WALL STREET!

Jul 04, 2023

Aashima Yadav

S&P 500 index, a leading barometer of US equity market, closed H1 2023 by clocking 15.91% !

1. NVIDIAThe best-performing stock is NVIDIA Corporation with a YTD return of 189.46%

2. META PLATFORMSThe 2nd best-performing stock is Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook. FB stock is up by 138.47%

3. Carnival Corporation Carnival Corporation gained 133.62% by the end of June

4. TESLATesla stock price zoomed and doubled since January to post a gain of 112.51%

5. Royal Caribbean CruisesStock price of Royal Caribbean Cruises doubled in the last 6 months posting a gain of 109.87%

