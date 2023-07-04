BIGGEST
MOVERS
ON
WALL STREET!
Jul 04, 2023
Aashima Yadav
S&P 500 index, a leading barometer of US equity market, closed H1 2023 by clocking
15.91% !
1. NVIDIA
The best-performing stock is NVIDIA Corporation with a YTD return of 189.46%
2. META PLATFORMS
The 2nd best-performing stock is Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook. FB stock is up by 138.47%
3.
Carnival Corporation
Carnival Corporation gained 133.62% by the end of June
4. TESLA
Tesla stock price zoomed and doubled since January to post a gain of 112.51%
5.
Royal Caribbean Cruises
Stock price of Royal Caribbean Cruises doubled in the last 6 months posting a gain of 109.87%
