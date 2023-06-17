Best international mutual funds to invest in 2023
Jun 17, 2023
Aashima Yadav
The international funds category has been the top performer category having gained 15.5% so far in 2023.
1. Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF with 69% returns over the last 1-year tops the chart.
2. Edelweiss US Technology Equity FOF – 1yr return of 42.48%
3. KOTAK NASDAQ 100 FOF – 1 yr returns of 40.13%.
4. Navi Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund with 1yr returns of 39.77%.
5. ICICI Prudential NASDAQ 100 Index Fund – 1 yr return of 39.57%.
Those who have invested in global technology equities or mutual funds that hold global technology firms are seeing good returns.
(Returns as of June 14, 2023)
