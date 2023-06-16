1000% of Wild Market Swings! Stocks with Mysterious Gains
Jun 16, 2023
Aashima Yadav
83 Indonesian companies experienced 1,000% or more market fluctuations in three years.
Known as 'Deep-fried shares', they have concentrated ownership, low trading volume.
14,000% surge in shares of DCI Indonesia in five months seen.
Shares of Addentax Group soared 13,000% on its trading debut last year.
Globally, such big surge in stock prices is also common.
Hong Kong financial group AMTD Digital had surged 32,000%.
Adani’s flagship company soared by more than 3,300% between March 2020 and end of 2022.
